Red Sox Players Requested To Wear Yellow And Blue Jerseys Vs. Orioles

For the last homestand of the 2021 season, the Red Sox are drawing inspiration from one of their first.

When Boston hosts the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park this weekend, the Red Sox will wear the yellow and blue City Connect jerseys that originally debuted in April. The Boston Marathon-inspired threads made their first appearance on April 17 and were worn again on April 18 before the team switched to their traditional “B Strong” jerseys for Patriots Day.

According to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic, the wardrobe change comes at the request of the players.

In April, J.D. Martinez shared his thoughts on the jerseys, noting he was a particular fan of the patch that features the Boston area code (617) in the style of a marathon runner’s bib.

“I think it’s awesome,” Martinez said, appearing on ESPN’s “SportsNation.” “I like the patch, too. The patch is awesome, it gives that little touch to it. The Marathon is very special here, so to be able to bring it into Fenway Park — which is another religion in Boston — I think it’s really cool that they tied both of them together.”

The Red Sox have a chance to do more than improve their playoff position against the bottom-feeding Orioles this weekend — now they’ll also look to improve their record in the yellow jerseys. The Red Sox defeated the Chicago White Sox in the uniform’s April 17 debut, but fell 3-2 in the first game of a doubleheader the next day.

They’ll try to make the yellow outfits 2-1 against the Orioles at 7:10 p.m. ET on Friday.