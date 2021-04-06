Red Sox Unveil Nike MLB City Connect Series Uniforms For Patriots Day Weekend

The Red Sox will wear the new uniforms April 17 and April 18

by

The Boston Red Sox will don strong new look later this month.

The Red Sox, Nike and Major League Baseball unveiled Boston’s Nike MLB City Connect Series uniforms Tuesday. The new threads capture the spirit of Patriots’ Day weekend and the unique bond the Red Sox share with the city of Boston.

The Red Sox City Connect uniform adopts the yellow and blue colors in the spirit of Patriots’ Day weekend and features “Boston” in stencil font across the chest, paying tribute to the Boston Marathon’s Boylston Street finish line. The uniform’s left sleeve also contains “617” patch, which highlights Boston’s and Fenway Park’s area code. The patch appears in the form of a runner’s bib in another nod to the Boston Marathon.

Check out photos of the Red Sox City Connect uniform below in the photo gallery.

  • Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (left), third baseman Rafael Devers (center) and outfielder Alex Verdugo
    Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike
  • Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo
    Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike
  • Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo
    Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike
  • Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts
    Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike
  • Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers
    Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike
  • Boston Red Sox Nike City Connect uniform
    Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike
  • 617 area code patch on the 2021 Boston Red Sox Nike City Connect uniform
    Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike
  • Boston Red Sox cap logo on the 2021 Boston Red Sox Nike City Connect uniform
    Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike
  • Stylist and model Chrissy Spacely
    Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike
  • Motion graphics designer Marlene “Motion Mami” Marmalejose
    Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike
  • Motion graphics designer Marlene “Motion Mami” Marmalejose
    Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike
  • Mural artist and Artists For Humanity co-founder Rob “ProBlak” Gibbs
    Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike
  • DJ’s and Music Producers Super Smash Broz
    Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike
  • Bodega creative designer Drew White
    Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike
  • Singer, musician and digital media artist Cliff Notez
    Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike
  • Stylist and model Jenny Nguyen
    Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike
Red Sox City Connect Series uniforms

The Red Sox will wear the new uniforms April 17 and April 18 at Fenway Park when they host the Chicago White Sox. The Red Sox will wear the white “B Strong” jerseys April 19, which they have worn annually on Patriots’ Day since 2013.

Fans can purchase the Nike Red Sox City Connect jerseys on SNKRS, Nike app/.com, MLBShop.com, the MLB Flagship Store (NYC) and at select retail locations.

More MLB:

Red Sox Unveil Nike MLB City Connect Series Uniforms For Patriots Day Weekend

Thumbnail photo via Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike

Picked For You

Related