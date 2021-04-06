NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox will don strong new look later this month.

The Red Sox, Nike and Major League Baseball unveiled Boston’s Nike MLB City Connect Series uniforms Tuesday. The new threads capture the spirit of Patriots’ Day weekend and the unique bond the Red Sox share with the city of Boston.

The Red Sox City Connect uniform adopts the yellow and blue colors in the spirit of Patriots’ Day weekend and features “Boston” in stencil font across the chest, paying tribute to the Boston Marathon’s Boylston Street finish line. The uniform’s left sleeve also contains “617” patch, which highlights Boston’s and Fenway Park’s area code. The patch appears in the form of a runner’s bib in another nod to the Boston Marathon.

Check out photos of the Red Sox City Connect uniform below in the photo gallery.

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike Red Sox City Connect Series uniforms

The Red Sox will wear the new uniforms April 17 and April 18 at Fenway Park when they host the Chicago White Sox. The Red Sox will wear the white “B Strong” jerseys April 19, which they have worn annually on Patriots’ Day since 2013.

Fans can purchase the Nike Red Sox City Connect jerseys on SNKRS, Nike app/.com, MLBShop.com, the MLB Flagship Store (NYC) and at select retail locations.

