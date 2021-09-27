NFL Fans Worried For Patriots After Fiery Tom Brady Loses Against Rams

NESN Logo Sign In

Those around New England know an angry Tom Brady is a motivated Tom Brady.

And while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback probably didn’t need any extra incentive ahead of his Week 4 trip back to Foxboro, the signal-caller received it in the form of a Week 3 loss.

Brady’s Bucs were handed a 34-24 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in a game featuring two NFC powers.

That result, however, has many on Twitter concerned for the Patriots as New England is now that bounce-back opponent that others had always feared.

Great, the @Patriots not only have @TomBrady and the Bucs coming to town next week. They are coming in mad after a bad loss. Good luck Mac. — Phil Gage (@PMGage) September 26, 2021

Wellll looks like angry Tom Brady is coming to Foxboro to see an angry Belichick next week.. should be interesting ? #Patriots — A is for (@miss_xoa) September 27, 2021

A pissed off Tom Brady is gonna look to embarrass Bill Belichick and the Patriots next week, for real? — thehojo (@thehojo) September 26, 2021

Pray For The Patriots Next Week Because What Tom Brady Going To Do Them Will Be A Massacre — ????Unc Mich Ya Favorite Unc ?? (@MichTV5) September 27, 2021

tom brady is gonna take his L personal on the patriots next week. god help us. — BostonShrimp? (@bostonshrimp69) September 27, 2021

The Patriots are coming off a Week 3 loss to the New Orleans Saints themselves. It’s left New England is an undesirable position as the Patriots now are 1-2 with the defending Super Bowl champions on the docket.

That’s sure to be one of the many storylines this week, but not to be overshadowed is the fact Brady almost certainly will set the NFL’s record for career passing yards in the game, too. Brady is just 68 yards from taking over Drew Brees’ record.