NFL Fans Worried For Patriots After Fiery Tom Brady Loses Against Rams

Those around New England know an angry Tom Brady is a motivated Tom Brady.
And while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback probably didn’t need any extra incentive ahead of his Week 4 trip back to Foxboro, the signal-caller received it in the form of a Week 3 loss.
Brady’s Bucs were handed a 34-24 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in a game featuring two NFC powers.
That result, however, has many on Twitter concerned for the Patriots as New England is now that bounce-back opponent that others had always feared.
The Patriots are coming off a Week 3 loss to the New Orleans Saints themselves. It’s left New England is an undesirable position as the Patriots now are 1-2 with the defending Super Bowl champions on the docket.
That’s sure to be one of the many storylines this week, but not to be overshadowed is the fact Brady almost certainly will set the NFL’s record for career passing yards in the game, too. Brady is just 68 yards from taking over Drew Brees’ record.