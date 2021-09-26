Seven Thoughts On Mac Jones’ Performance In Patriots’ Loss To Saints

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots stumbled through their sloppiest game of the 2021 season on Sunday, losing 38-13 to the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium.

It also was the most uneven showing yet for rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who completed 30 of 51 passes for 270 yards and one touchdown with three interceptions in the loss.

As the Patriots turn the page to next Sunday’s showdown with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, here are seven quick thoughts on Jones’ performance against New Orleans:

— The Patriots struggled mightily to keep their rookie QB upright in the first half.

In the opening 30 minutes, Jones was sacked once and hit seven times by seven different Saints defenders. In one especially painful sequence, New Orleans players knocked Jones on his back on three consecutive plays, with the third resulting in the first interception of the first-round draft pick’s young career.

Safety P.J. Williams returned the interception to New England’s 9-yard line, and the Saints scored a touchdown three plays later.

INTERCEPTED! ?@PjWilliams_26 picks it off – ruled down at the Pats 9-yd line #NOvsNE | ?: FOX pic.twitter.com/Zpuyo3KG5I — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 26, 2021

The Patriots again were without starter Trent Brown, who missed his second straight game with a calf injury, but right tackle wasn’t their only problem spot up front. New England’s offensive line, expected to be one of the NFL’s best, has been a major disappointment thus far.