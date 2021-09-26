Patriots-Saints Highlights: Watch Top Plays From New Orleans Victory

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots suffered a disappointing 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

New England’s offense mostly was terrible, its defense was up-and-down and special teams were shaky, too. It all added up to a defeat the Patriots absolutely needed to avoid before welcoming Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Foxboro in Week 4.

Nevertheless, Bill Belichick’s team is 1-2 through three weeks.

Here are the top highlights from Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Saints:

— The Saints got the scoring started with this catch-and-run from Alvin Kamara, who somehow was left uncovered and scampered into the end zone. Kyle Van Noy looked completely lost.

AK all the way ?#Saints | ?: FOX pic.twitter.com/ETfSfjd44n — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 26, 2021

— Mac Jones, pressured early and often, was forced into an ugly throw on third down. P.J. Williams came up with the second-quarter interception and returned it to the 9-yard line where a fumble seemingly led to another New Orleans touchdown. After review, Williams was ruled down by contact.