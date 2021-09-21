Tom Brady, Like All Of Us, Hates New NFL Taunting Rules

NESN Logo Sign In

Nobody like the NFL’s new taunting rules — including one of the league’s least outspoken star players.

The NFL is cracking down on taunting this year, which at times has led to some downright preposterous flags for players. It’s particularly dicey since multiple taunting calls in one game results in an ejection, so players are on thin ice once they get called for it at once. That wouldn’t be as big of a deal if players actually knew what would constitute as taunting.

Tom Brady is among those voicing emphatic disagreement with the new rules.

Tom Brady is like the rest of us. NOT a fan of the new taunting rule. pic.twitter.com/fbFdvFQcXq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 21, 2021

Where exactly things go from here is unclear. Players should be allowed to celebrate within reason and not fear that they’re going to get penalized.

Right now, that’s not the reality, but time will tell if it’s irking enough people for the NFL to actually initiate change.

One person who has no qualms with the rule, however, is New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.