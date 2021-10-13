NESN Logo Sign In

After the Boston Red Sox clinched a chance to compete for the American League pennant Monday, the locker room celebration looked epic.

But before that point, some in the organization shared the moment with their family and friends on the field. Manager Alex Cora’s daughter, Camila, found her way to her dad.

Right before giving a postgame interview with MLB Network, Cora and his daughter shared a teary embrace. He got emotional when describing what that moment meant to him after serving a suspension for all of last year.

“She suffered a lot and it was my fault,” Cora admitted, via MLB Network. “And sometimes we make bad decisions, and I made a horrible decision in baseball and I paid the price. But what really hurt me was for them to suffer because of my mistakes. And for her to enjoy this is very gratifying.”

Check out the video below (at about the 1-minute mark) to see one of the most underrated moments to come out of Game 4.

An emotional Alex Cora spoke with @jonmorosi after the @RedSox earned a spot in the ALCS. #MLBTonight pic.twitter.com/W1lk0r3xbm — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 12, 2021

