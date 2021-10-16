Boston Red Sox center fielder Kiké Hernández had an impeccable five minutes of baseball during Game 1 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Friday.
First, Hernández made a run-saving catch with the bases loaded and two outs in the second inning. It served as some much-needed defensive help for starting pitcher Chris Sale.
Hernández then led off the top of the third inning and hit a solo home run to center field — a no-doubter measuring 448 feet to tie the game.
It started a rally in the third as the Red Sox took a 3-1 lead after the top of the frame.
It also comes after Hernández was Boston’s unofficial MVP of the AL Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.