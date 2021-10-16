Are You Kidding, Kiké Hernández?! Red Sox Star Records Web Gem, Solo Homer

The center field saved runs with a web gem, and then tied the game with a leadoff homer

by

Boston Red Sox center fielder Kiké Hernández had an impeccable five minutes of baseball during Game 1 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Friday.

First, Hernández made a run-saving catch with the bases loaded and two outs in the second inning. It served as some much-needed defensive help for starting pitcher Chris Sale.

Hernández then led off the top of the third inning and hit a solo home run to center field — a no-doubter measuring 448 feet to tie the game.

It started a rally in the third as the Red Sox took a 3-1 lead after the top of the frame.

It also comes after Hernández was Boston’s unofficial MVP of the AL Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

More MLB:

Kiké Hernández Set Yet Another Postseason Record Amid Red-Hot Stretch
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones
Previous Article

Does Mac Jones Feel Added Pressure Having To Keep Up With Cowboys Offense?
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams
Next Article

Why Grant Williams Got Benched In Celtics’ Final Preseason Game Vs. Heat

Picked For You

Related