Boston Red Sox center fielder Kiké Hernández had an impeccable five minutes of baseball during Game 1 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Friday.

First, Hernández made a run-saving catch with the bases loaded and two outs in the second inning. It served as some much-needed defensive help for starting pitcher Chris Sale.

Hernández then led off the top of the third inning and hit a solo home run to center field — a no-doubter measuring 448 feet to tie the game.

HAVE A DAY, KIKÉ ? pic.twitter.com/JIT7TMSwUJ — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 16, 2021

It started a rally in the third as the Red Sox took a 3-1 lead after the top of the frame.