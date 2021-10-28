Bruins Wrap: Boston’s Flat Second Period Keeps Panthers Undefeated

NESN Logo Sign In

The Florida Panthers remained undefeated, thanks to a 4-1 victory over the Boston Bruins on Wednesday.

The Panthers improved to 7-0, while Boston dropped to 3-2.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins came out firing, and Jack Studnicka found Charlie Coyle to put Boston on the board first. Even when the Panthers potted the equalizer minutes later, it didn’t seem like the Bruins were out of this one as they ended the first period with a 15-5 advantage on shots.

The second period was a totally different story. The Bruins were flat, and they only got two shots off compared to 14 from the Panthers. Only one of those found the back of the net, thanks to a stellar performance from goalie Linus Ullmark. But you can’t win a game without pucks on net, and the Bruins just didn’t have those going after a sharp first frame.

Boston finished with a 31-27 advantage on shots, but that second period made all the difference in this one.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 29 shots for the Panthers, most of which came during a first-period onslaught. If he wasn’t on his game, the Bruins would have been able to put this one away early.