The Boston Bruins had a tough time figuring out Sergei Bobrovsky on Wednesday.

The netminder came into the game against the Bruins with a 4-0-0 record, showing that his former Vezina Trophy-winning self in the 4-1 victory.

Bobrovsky notched his fifth win of the season, featuring a dazzling save in the second period that saw him stretch out to rob Brad Marchand when his team was only up one.

