The team isn’t the same, but some of the same problems the Boston Celtics had last year flared up in their first time on the court in together this year.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum accounted for most — if not all — of the offense in a 98-97 win over the Orlando Magic to start the NBA preseason. When outside shots didn’t fall initially, jumpers were forced. The jolt the bench offered as veterans rested was only just enough to pull it out.

But this was just the preseason, and you can’t read too much into anything yet. Even if it gave you deja-vu at times.

“We couldn’t make shots, obviously it was a pretty ugly win overall on the offensive end — I don’t know how many 35% (shooting) wins you’re gonna get but we made them late when it counted,” first-year coach Ime Udoka said, referring to Romeo Langford’s game-winning 3-pointer.

Udoka felt his shooters had some good looks but still are working to get their legs under them. They turned the ball over 16 times while making one-too-many passes despite the preseason being the perfect opportunity to “let it fly.”

“They were trying to be too unselfish, I had to tell them in the first two timeouts to take the shots when they’re there,” Udoka said. “You know, guys that have been aggressive their whole career were passing up open shots and might have listened to me too much and tried to be unselfish.”

The Celtics included Juancho Hernangomez in the starting lineup with Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Robert Williams. But rotating in, Josh Richardson showed what he’ll offer defensively, Aaron Nesmith changed the course of the fourth quarter, and Dennis Schröder and Al Horford showed off their chemistry and experience playing off each other.