Jaylen Brown Healing Quickly; Game ‘Feels Different’ For Celtics All-Star

Jaylen Brown is back like he never left.

Except he did leave, and while he was gone, he took advantage of the opportunity to learn about the game from a different vantage point.

The Boston Celtics wing made his return Monday in their preseason opener, where he led his team to a 98-97 victory against the Orlando Magic.

With a team-high 25 points, along with four rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal, the All-Star had a super efficient 26 minutes in his first game back after wrist surgery prematurely ended his 2020-21 season.

“It held up pretty good,” Brown said of his wrist after the win. “At times it bothered me a little bit, but I’m moving in the right direction. I’m still like 80-85%, but as the season goes on, staying on top of my routine it’s gonna get better. So, today was a good test.”

The 24-year-old tore the scapholunate ligament in his left wrist and had surgery in May, but was ready to participate for training camp.

“Right now I think I’m still ahead of schedule,” Brown said. “Just trying to take it day by day, hopefully there’s no setbacks or things like that. Like today, it held on well. One time I think I got hit and it hurt for a little bit but the adrenaline took over, it kind of wore off. So just continuing to stay with the routine, I mean it’s not gonna be perfect, but I think I’ll be fine.”