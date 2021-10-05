Bruins Notes: How Bruce Cassidy Views Jeremy Swayman’s Play, Goalie Battle

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman was the story of the night Monday despite the fact Boston fell in a 2-1 overtime verdict against the visiting Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden.

Swayman, who played the full 60-plus minutes, stopped 34 of the 36 shots he faced including a pair of breakaway bids. The performance by the second-year goaltender, which came with Boston’s top defensemen out of the lineup, certainly was a positive sign with just one preseason game remaining.

“Swayman was good in net, obviously looks like he’s ready,” coach Bruce Cassidy said after the game. “So that’s always a positive because he’s one of our guys.”

Swayman’s final preseason performance also prompted Cassidy to share how it the competition with Linus Ullmark could play out with Boston set to kick off its regular season in mid-October.

“Sway has been rock solid. Ullmark, just in terms of the exhibition play, hasn’t been as sharp as Swayman,” Cassidy said. “Some of it could be he’s ramping it up a little bit, he didn’t finish last year play.

“… But we know that Sway, he looks like how he left off last year — that he’s solid,” Cassidy continued. “The goals that are getting by him are good goals. He’s sealing well. He’s challenging how he needs to. He looks sharp.”

Cassidy reiterated, though, how Boston is going to be comfortable with whoever is between the pipes and both goaltenders will see time in the first month of the season.