NESN Logo Sign In

Charlie McAvoy is willing to add another prestigious bullet point to his job description.

The Boston Bruins defenseman told reporters Tuesday gladly would serve as one of the Bruins’ alternate captains in 2021-22 and beyond. McAvoy, 23, donned the “A” on his jersey for the first time Saturday night during Boston’s preseason loss to the New York Rangers but he doesn’t know whether he’ll replace David Krejci and join Brad Marchand among Boston’s alternate captains.

“It was really special,” McAvoy said Tuesday in a press conference, per the Bruins. “I know it’s just preseason but to be in this group of guys ? there’s been so many amazing leaders that have come through here. I don’t know if it’s something that’s permanent or not, not something I’m overly worried about. But to wear it was really special.”

Although he’ll have to wait to find out whether the Bruins will name him or someone else an alternate captain, he already is behaving like a team leader.

“I try to be a leader in whatever way I can, whether it’s being vocal at times or just trying to lead by example,” McAvoy said. “Whether you have a letter on your chest or not, I don’t think that really means anything with your standing and responsibility with the team in terms of trying to push the other guys or taking charge when you need to and feel like you should.”

The Bruins will play their preseason finale Wednesday night against the Washington Capitals, and McAvoy is expected again to feature on Boston’s top defensive pairing. Will he keep the “A” on his jersey? Tune in to NESN for puck drop at 7 p.m. ET.