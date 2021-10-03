NESN Logo Sign In

Linus Ullmark on Saturday made his home debut as a member of the Boston Bruins, and it probably did not go as planned as the Bruins fell to the New York Rangers in overtime, 4-3, at TD Garden.

The Bruins held the Rangers to a 3-2 score for much of the game, with all five goals coming in the first period. But New York got an equalizer on a penalty shot in the third period, then Ullmark allowed the winner in overtime.

It wasn’t exactly a forgiving situation, either. Ullmark had total control of the puck in front of the goal, but Alexis Lafrenière got in his lane and intercepted his pass, controlling the rebound into the net.

Laffy said goodnight. pic.twitter.com/yJ3gToHWQX — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 3, 2021

And while it didn’t count for anything since there was an overtime winner, the Rangers also won the optional shootout.

Overall, Ullmark saved 15 of 19 shots faced in regulation. In his previous outing, also against the Rangers on Tuesday), he saved 11 of 13 shots faced in 30 minutes of action. That’s six goals on 32 shots faced, which accounts for a save percentage of .813.

The veteran didn’t seem too bothered by his most recent showing, taking the opportunity to remind reporters that this is still the preseason.