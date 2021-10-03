Chris Sale Is Being Typical Chris Sale In Red Sox Season Finale

Three batters, three strikeouts

Chris Sale understood the assignment in the first inning of Sunday’s game between the Red Sox and Washington Nationals.

The Boston ace, who was tabbed as the starter for the crucial season finale, struck out the side in the bottom of the first at Nationals Park. It took him 18 pitches to get there by virtue of a few foul balls, but he threw 12 of those pitches for strikes.

The Red Sox likely are hoping he has a lot more where that came from, as a win Sunday will clinch an appearance in the American League Wild Card game.

