Candy corn probably is the most polarizing Halloween treat, and Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak found himself on one end of the spectrum when he tried it for the first time.

The whole incident stemmed from a video shared by the Bruins on Monday, when players and head coach Bruce Cassidy were polled about their feelings on the candy. Most of them were against it, but since Pastrnak said he wasn’t sure what it was, his teammate Nick Foligno — a candy corn fan — took matters into his own hands.

In an update posted by the team on Tuesday, Pastrnak cautiously took a handful of the confection from Foligno — then tried to give it right back.

“That’s terrible,” Pastrnak said. “Where can I drop this?”

Foligno — who clearly is a serious fan, telling Pastrnak that “you can’t have just one,” tried to encourage him, but it didn’t work out.

“Buddy, I’m chewing it,” Pastrnak said in response to an accusation from Foligno that he wasn’t giving it a serious try. “Battling right now. I don’t like it.”

Check out the hilarious clip here:

Yeah, we feel the same way.

