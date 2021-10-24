Devin McCourty Injury: Patriots Safety Exits Vs. Jets After Diving

Losing McCourty would be brutal for the Patriots

by

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots already are weak in the secondary, and they might now be without one of their stalwarts.

Devin McCourty exited Sunday’s game against the New York Jets in the second quarter with an abdomen injury and is questionable to return. He was tracking down a ball thrown into the end zone, dove for it and appeared to hurt himself on the landing.

He was tended to on the field by the team’s medical staff before walking gingerly to the sideline. McCourty went into the blue medical tent for a few moments, then sprinted around on the sidelines in an attempt to loosen up and see if he could go on.

Adrian Phillips replaced McCourty as New England’s deep safety.

