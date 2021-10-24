Zach Wilson Injury: Jets QB Exits Game Against Patriots With Knee Issue

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Zach Wilson was forced from Sunday’s game between the Jets and New England Patriots.

New York’s rookie quarterback suffered a knee injury while being tackled by Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Wilson walked off the field under his own power, spent time in the blue medical tent and later made his way to the locker room.

The Jets ruled Wilson questionable to return with a knee injury. He was replaced at quarterback by Mike White.

Wilson didn’t look too hobbled while walking to the locker room, but he did have a noticeable limp. Obviously, his loss would be a significant one for New York.