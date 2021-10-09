How Will Patriots Replace Jalen Mills With Cornerback Ruled Out?

NESN Logo Sign In

We knew the New England Patriots would be down several starting offensive linemen for Sunday’s matchup with the Houston Texans.

Turns out they’ll be shorthanded at an important defensive position, as well.

The Patriots on Saturday ruled out starting outside cornerback Jalen Mills, who was limited in practice this week with a hamstring injury.

Mills started New England’s first four games in place of Stephon Gilmore and has held up well in coverage. Last Sunday, he held Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin to three catches on five targets for 55 yards.

Who will start opposite J.C. Jackson with Mills sidelined? The Patriots don’t have many desirable options.

The next man up likely will be Joejuan Williams, who was a healthy scratch for last week’s loss to the Bucs. This would be the first career start for the disappointing 2019 second-round draft pick.

Williams has played more than 15 defensive snaps in just six of his 27 career games.