The hits keep on coming for the Patriots.

New England on Saturday officially ruled Ronnie Perkins and Jalen Mills out for its Week 5 matchup against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

The Patriots already were thin going into this game thin with Shaq Mason and Trent Brown dealing with injuries that will keep them sidelined, while Mike Onwenu and Isaiah Wynn have yet to be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

With Stephon Gilmore on the Carolina Panthers and Mills out, it will be interesting to see how the Patriots handle their roster. Jonathan Jones also is dealing with an ankle injury, but is expected to play.

Kick-off is set for 1 p.m. ET.