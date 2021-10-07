Stephon Gilmore Opens Up About Trade From Patriots, Contract Plans

Gilmore made the Pro Bowl in three of his four full seasons with the Patriots. He earned two first-team All-Pro selections, helped the Pats reach two Super Bowls (winning one) and was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2019.

Less than two years after receiving that honor, he was dealt for a future late-round pick.

“That’s how it is,” Gilmore said. “Every year starts over. You’ve got to earn it every year, and that’s how I look at it. I turn a page each and every year and try to earn everything I want. That’s how I look at every situation.”

Gilmore’s release came at the end of a lengthy contract dispute between him and the Patriots front office. The 31-year-old reportedly was unwilling to play for the $7 million in salary he’s set to earn this season, and the sides could not come to terms on a new deal or restructure.

That mindset hasn’t carried over to Carolina. Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer confirmed Gilmore is willing to play out the final year of his current contract. The Panthers are open to extending Gilmore, Fitterer said, but won’t begin those talks until after they see him in action.

“I’m just trying to go out and get on the field,” Gilmore said. “Once I get on the field, everything will take care of itself. I believe in that. You’ve got to go out and make plays and show what you can do. … We haven’t really talked about (a potential extension) yet. That stuff will (work) itself out. I’ve just got to make sure I handle my business and try to do whatever I can to get back out there and make plays.”

It’ll be another few weeks before Gilmore can get back on the field. Since he began the season on the physically unable to perform list following offseason quad surgery, he is ineligible to play or practice until Week 7, though he can attend meetings and be around the team.