J.C. Jackson Lays Out Plan To Defend Ex-Patriots Wideout Brandin Cooks

The New England Patriots will match their best against Houston’s best when they visit the Texans this Sunday.

J.C. Jackson, now New England’s undisputed No. 1 cornerback following the Stephon Gilmore trade, confirmed Thursday he’s been assigned to cover top Texans wideout Brandin Cooks in this Week 5 matchup.

Jackson’s plan to neutralize the speedy Cooks, who has nearly half of Houston’s total receiving yards this season? Simple.

“I’m going to be physical,” Jackson told reporters. “That’s who I’m going to be covering. I’m going to be physical with him, get my hands on him every chance I get. We’ll see how that plays out Sunday.”

The Patriots are well aware of Cooks’ skill set. The 28-year-old wideout spent the 2017 season in New England, catching 65 passes for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns for a team that lost in Super Bowl LII.

Jackson never overlapped with Cooks — he joined the Patriots the following season — but played against the well-traveled pass-catcher last November, when New England lost 27-20 in Houston. Cooks caught four passes from Deshaun Watson for 85 yards in that game.

“The biggest thing on Cooks is the guy’s fast,” Jackson said. “He can get past the defense if you let him. You’ve got to slow this guy down.”