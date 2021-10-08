‘Shocked’ J.C. Jackson Maintaining Perspective After Stephon Gilmore Exit

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Stephon Gilmore’s New England departure might impact J.C. Jackson more than any other player in the Patriots locker room.

And not just for the obvious reasons.

“I was kinda shocked,” Jackson said Thursday when asked about the trading of Gilmore, someone who mentored him since he entered the NFL in 2018. “But I know it’s a business at the end of the day. It just shocked me that he’s not here anymore.”

Jackson has been New England’s top cornerback since Gilmore went down with a quad injury late last season. But his status no longer is by default; Jackson will be the Patriots’ No. 1 corner for the remainder of the season, after which he will become a free agent.

Will anything change for the 25-year-old?

“Not really,” he said. “I still have the same mentality every day, to compete and get better.”

Jackson leaned on Gilmore a lot over the years. And the lessons he learned from the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year will serve him well during the most important phase of his still-young career.