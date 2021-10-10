Jamie Collins Contract: Details Of Patriots Linebacker’s Deal Revealed

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots did not need to carve out much salary cap space to bring back Jamie Collins.

The new contract the veteran linebacker signed this week was a one-year, $1.075 million deal, according to a report Sunday from the Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels.

Collins will be making much more from his old team, the Detroit Lions, who released him last week but still owed him $8.8 million in guaranteed money.

This is the third stint in New England for Collins, who previously played for the Patriots from 2013 to 2016 and again in 2019. The 31-year-old said he “couldn’t stop smiling” after he signed earlier this week.

“It was just super cool, man, to come back in here and just know that I can go out with these guys again,” Collins said Friday. “For a third time. Like, three times? That’s big. I’m just super grateful for it.”

Collins said he hopes to be active for Sunday’s matchup against the Houston Texans.