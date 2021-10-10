Alex Verdugo Explains Why He Loves Playing For Red Sox, City of Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Verdugo’s latest addition to his jewelry collection is a meaningful piece.

Verdugo showed off the new custom chain after the Red Sox’s Game 2 win over the Rays on Friday night. While the diamond-out Spongebob on the back of the necklace helps remind Vedugo to keep things light, the Red Sox logo on the front represents the passion the outfielder has for his team and his new home.

“Just my little tribute to Boston,” Verdugo told reporters Friday, per MLB.com. “I love this team; I love this city. It feels like since I got traded here, it’s just kind of taken me in. I love the way the fans are. It can get tough — you don’t perform, they get on you, but I love that. I love that fight, man.”

Perhaps the chain is somewhat of a good-luck charm, too. Verdugo’s three Game 2 hits, including a home run, helped Boston earn its first win of the best-of-five series.

He’ll look to ride the momentum into Sunday’s contest at Fenway Park. NESN will provide pregame and postgame coverage for Game 3, which is slated to begin at 4:07 p.m. ET.