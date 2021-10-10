NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox slugger Kyle Schwarber got Boston on the board early with a lead-off home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during Sunday’s Game 3 of the American League Division Series.

Schwarber’s blast came on the second pitch of the at-bat. He sent an 80 mph curve ball 390 feet and into the Green Monster seats in left-center field at Fenway Park.

MONSTER OF A SCHWAR? pic.twitter.com/XWEJCF2jeR — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 10, 2021

The home run cut Boston’s deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the first inning. Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi gave up a two-run blast to Austin Meadows in the top half of the frame.