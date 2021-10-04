Why Mac Jones Looked Like Worthy Tom Brady Heir In Patriots Loss

Through his four NFL games, Jones boasts a completion rate of 70.0 percent, a new rookie record (minimum 100 attempts), per STATS. His touchdowns went to two of New England’s most important offseason additions: tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, neither of whom had found the end zone in the first three games.

“The kid’s dialed in, man,” Henry said. “He’s continuing to get better. He’s super poised. He handles himself tremendously, never is down, never is too up. He stays very even-keeled throughout the game, and that’s only going to continue to get better. I mean, that was a big-time game right there, and I feel like he handled himself like a vet, like he’s been there before. That’s just going to continue to grow. I’m proud of how he played, how he communicated and how he executed out there.”

Jones mostly targeted receivers near or behind the line of scrimmage — and had some ball-placement issues on short passes to Jakobi Meyers — but had success attacking the intermediate area of the field, especially on throws to Bourne. He went 6-for-8 on passes that traveled between 10 and 20 yards downfield, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

“He’s just relaxed, and that’s what you want to see,” said Bourne, who’s caught 11 passes on 13 targets for 154 yards and a touchdown over the last two games. “I said it last week: You don’t want to see him in there like he’s nervous or scared, and it’s not that. He’s saying the play call fluently and feeling confident. It sounds like he’s confident, and it looks like he’s confident when he goes through the plays.”

Seeing that from a rookie quarterback, Bourne said, instills “a lot” of confidence in his teammates.

“He shows us that he believes in us, whether we had a good play or a bad play,” the wideout said. “Mac is really good with that. Not treating somebody because he dropped the ball different or ran the wrong route. He had a, ‘Let’s go, next play’ type of mentality, and that’s what I’m really impressed with him. You’ve probably got some quarterback who won’t go to the guy anymore because he ran the wrong route, and he just doesn’t give off that energy. I respect that.”

Despite Jones’ promise, New England’s offense remains a work in progress. The Patriots have scored 16, 25, 13 and 17 points in their first four games and have lost three. They remedied their red-zone issues against the Bucs (two trips, two touchdowns), but turned the ball over twice, including Jones’ fourth interception of the season.

The Patriots relied almost exclusively on the passing game Sunday night, as their rushing attack generated a grand total of -1 yard on eight attempts.