Nick Wright is back with more questionable takes about the New England Patriots.

The FOX Sports talking head spent much of Monday morning shredding the Patriots after their loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His wildest claim: Mac Jones isn’t good, and Bill Belichick knows it.

“The Patriots stink,” Wright said during Monday’s “First Things First” episode. ” … This Patriots team is no good. They have (twice) times this year held their opponent in the teens and lost, the other time was getting blown out by the Saints. … To (Chris) Broussard’s point about Belichick and about the field goal at the end, you don’t have to take my word that Mac Jones is not very good; take Bill Belichick’s choices.

“Because Bill Belichick had the choice: What do I trust more, Nick Folk to make a 56-yarder … or Mac Jones to pick up three yards? And Belichick’s like, ‘Send out the kicker! Can’t ask Mac to get three yards!’ … I’m going to make the argument Belichick, much like me, does not get overcome by emotion or narratives. Soberly, and justifiably looks at the facts, and says, ‘I can’t trust this guy to get three yards. He’s only gotten us 17 points on this bad defense for 59 minutes — why would I believe in him?’ … So, you (co-host Kevin Wildes) should feel terrible because your team’s terrible.”

Yeesh. Suggesting Belichick, who handed the keys to a rookie quarterback over veteran Cam Newton despite rarely assigning big roles to first-year players, neither trusts nor is impressed by Jones is some pretty-silly stuff. Describing Jones as “not good” also is rather ludicrous.

But hey, what else would you expect from a guy who less than two years ago said Tom Brady was washed up? We also are talking about the same guy who said Newton was an upgrade over Brady for the Pariots.