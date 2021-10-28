Packers Vs. Cardinals Live Stream: Watch ‘Thursday Night Football’ Online

Aaron Rodgers vs. Kyler Murray on the primetime stage

The Packers have their work cut out for them Thursday night in the desert.

Green Bay will not be at full strength when it visits the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals. A small COVID-19 outbreak resulted in the Week 8 absences of Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry as well as Aaron Rodgers’ top two wide receivers: Davante Adams and Allen Lazard.

An inactive Adams, specifically, dramatically shifted the point spread, which now is Cardinals -6.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 51.

Here is how to watch the primetime Packers-Cardinals game online and on TV:

When: Thursday, Oct. 28 at 8:20 p.m. ET
TV: FOX, NFL Network
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live | NFL.com

