Patriots Injury Report: Why These Four O-Line Starters Missed Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

Injuries, not COVID-related circumstances, kept two New England Patriots starting offensive linemen out of practice Wednesday.

Right tackle Trent Brown (calf) and right guard Shaq Mason (abdomen) did not participate in the Patriots’ first practice of Week 5. The Patriots also were without left tackle Isaiah Wynn and left guard Mike Onwenu, who were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

Center David Andrews was the only O-line starter participating — an ominous sign for a position group that’s struggled this season.

Brown has not played since the opening series of Week 1, but he had participated in each of the previous seven practices in a limited capacity. This was the first missed practice of the season for Wynn, Onwenu and Mason.

Defensive lineman Henry Anderson and linebacker Kyle Van Noy also did not participate Wednesday. Anderson, who suffered a season-ending pectoral injury during Sunday night’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was placed on injured reserve.

A total of seven players were listed as limited participants, including three new additions to the injury report: special teamer Cody Davis (knee) and cornerbacks Jalen Mills (hamstring) and Jonathan Jones (ankle). Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley was among the limited after missing the Tampa Bay game with a shoulder injury.

Here is Wednesday’s full injury report: