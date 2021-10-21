Patriots Practice Notes: One Starter Returns, Two Remain Out As Jets Game Nears

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Here are some of our notes and observations from Thursday’s New England Patriots practice.

— Linebacker Dont’a Hightower was present during the media portion of practice after missing Wednesday’s session. Hightower missed portions of Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys due to ankle and elbow injuries.

His ankle was heavily taped and he did appear significantly limited.

— Deatrich Wise Jr. also was present. The defensive lineman was at Wednesday’s practice but later was listed as a non-participant. The Patriots will reveal his practice status sometime Thursday afternoon.

— The news is less encouraging on nose tackle Davon Godchaux and cornerback Jonathan Jones, who are dealing with a finger injury and ankle issue, respectively. Both players did not participate Wednesday and were not spotted at Thursday’s session.

Their practice absences cast major doubt on their potential availabilities for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium.

— Cornerback Shaun Wade remained out while dealing with a concussion.