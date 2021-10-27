NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots apparently liked what they saw from offensive lineman James Ferentz, as they signed him to the 53-man roster from the practice squad Wednesday, according to a report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

The transaction follows three consecutive NFL appearances for Ferentz, who appeared on every offensive snap in the Patriots’ games against the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys. In Sunday’s blowout victory over the New York Jets, he played 21% of snaps on offense and 7% of special teams snaps.

Ferentz’s elevation for Sunday’s game was his last standard elevation of the season. Per NFL rules, he now only could be elevated again as a COVID-19 related activation, so adding him to the 53-man roster was the logical step for a Patriots squad that has heavily benefitted from him in the middle of the season.

He proved capable in crucial moments, notably in Week 5 as New England’s offensive line was depleted due to injuries and COVID-19 protocols. He could be forced to step up again Sunday, as center David Andrews was a limited participant (ankle) in practice Wednesday.

Ferentz, who began his career on the Houston Texans practice squad, has been with the Patriots since 2018 (following a stint with the Denver Broncos). This season, he was released by the Patriots on Aug. 31 and signed to the practice squad a day later.