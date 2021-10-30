NESN Logo Sign In

As seen in the way he responded after Boston’s bad recent loss to the Washington Wizards, coach Ime Udoka has no problem calling out the Celtics.

He was blunt, to say the least, after watching his team fall to 2-3 on the season. Udoka revealed his prediction that the Celtics would get their “(expletive) beat” Wednesday night based on their lack of energy and focus in that morning’s shootaround. Then, he called Jaylen Brown’s inconsistencies to start the season “mind boggling.”

If Brown was upset by the public criticism, he downplayed it.

“I didn’t see the comments, but Ime talked to me about it,” Brown assured Friday after practice via Zoom. “It’s mind-boggling to me too. I don’t think he’s out of line or anything for saying that.”

To be fair, Brown is coming off a season-ending surgery last year. And after having to quarantine during preseason with COVID-19, the All-Star wing says he hasn’t felt the same since contracting the virus.

So is it fair to read into Brown’s further comments on the matter?

“I think we have a good understanding of each other,” Brown added. “There’s a lot that goes into being with a new group. But, you know, at the end of the day we’re all men. We can all talk to each other and issues can get resolved a lot easier that way by communicating with each other rather than, you know, hearing about it in the media, etc.”