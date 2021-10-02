Red Sox Wrap: Hunter Renfroe Homer Just Enough For Win Vs. Nationals

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are back in the win column after a 4-2 victory over the Washington Nationals.

That keeps them in Wild Card contention, for now, thanks to a solid, scoreless start from Eduardo Rodriguez and a pair of sixth-inning home runs from Hunter Renfroe and Bobby Dalbec.

With the win, Boston improves to 90-70 on the season while Washington falls to 65-95.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston’s bullpen bailed them out all year, and we’re seeing just how crucial that unit is to the team with the absences of Garrett Whitlock and Josh Taylor. Especially on Friday.

It took the Red Sox offense six innings to get on the board, and they almost watched that four-run lead completely dissipate between homers given up by Matt Barnes and Adam Ottavino — two reliable guys who have lost steam in the second half of the season — in the seventh and eighth innings, respectively.

Fortunately, they held on. But it seems this roster lives and dies by its relievers.