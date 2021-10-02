Red Sox Wrap: Hunter Renfroe Homer Just Enough For Win Vs. Nationals

The Boston Red Sox are back in the win column after a 4-2 victory over the Washington Nationals.
That keeps them in Wild Card contention, for now, thanks to a solid, scoreless start from Eduardo Rodriguez and a pair of sixth-inning home runs from Hunter Renfroe and Bobby Dalbec.
With the win, Boston improves to 90-70 on the season while Washington falls to 65-95.
Check out the full box score here.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Boston’s bullpen bailed them out all year, and we’re seeing just how crucial that unit is to the team with the absences of Garrett Whitlock and Josh Taylor. Especially on Friday.
It took the Red Sox offense six innings to get on the board, and they almost watched that four-run lead completely dissipate between homers given up by Matt Barnes and Adam Ottavino — two reliable guys who have lost steam in the second half of the season — in the seventh and eighth innings, respectively.
Fortunately, they held on. But it seems this roster lives and dies by its relievers.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Hunter Renfroe changed the game in the top of the sixth, when the Boston bats finally woke up.
Xander Bogaerts started them off with a single to start the inning, and two batters later, the shortstop advanced thanks to another base hit from J.D. Martinez. That set up Renfroe for a 423-foot three-run homer to get the Red Sox on the board.
— Kiké Hernández saved the day in the bottom of the fourth to help Eduardo Rodriguez get out of a bases-loaded jam, scooping up a grounder in the infield and diving to make a throw to Bobby Dalbec at first for the third out. He worked two walks, too.
— After Eduardo Rodriguez was pulled in the sixth inning following a walk, Ryan Brasier took over on the mound with two inherited runners and no outs. The defense helped him force the first out before he struck out the next two batters — and it only took 10 pitches.
WAGER WATCH
The Red Sox were favored to win the game (-200) entering the contest, and a $200 bet on the moneyline paid out $100 in profit, per DraftKings Sportsbook.
NEXT UP ON NESN
The Red Sox and Nationals go at it again Saturday at 4:05 p.m. ET live from Nationals Park before closing out the season against each other on Sunday.