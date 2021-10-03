NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are headed to the American League Wild Card game, thanks to a crucial go-ahead home run from Rafael Devers in the ninth inning that set up a 7-5 victory over the Washington Nationals.

The Red Sox finished the regular season at 92-70 and are tied with the New York Yankees for the top AL Wild Card spot, meaning they will square off in postseason play at Fenway Park on Tuesday.

Washington finished the season at 65-97.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Devers clearly wanted to play in the Wild Card game.

From the beginning of this one, he was all over the stat sheet. He launched a fourth-inning solo home run to get the Red Sox on the board in what was a 2-0 game, then logged the third of three consecutive singles to bring Xander Bogaerts home and get the Red Sox within two in the seventh.

In a 5-5 game in top of the ninth, Devers went yard again with two-run home run to put Boston up 7-5. The Red Sox third baseman finished 4-for-5 with four RBIs and three runs as the Red Sox offense overcame a short start from Chris Sale, which ultimately turned this one into a bullpen game.