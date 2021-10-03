Rob Gronkowski Injury: More Details Revealed About Tight End’s Rib Issue

NESN Logo Sign In

Rob Gronkowski’s ribs injury was worse than initially anticipated.

Though original X-rays on the tight end’s ribs last Sunday came back negative, subsequent tests revealed the hard hit Gronkowski absorbed during last week’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams left him with four cracked ribs, one broken rib and a punctured lung, he told FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer.

. @RobGronkowski tells me he actually has ?four cracked ribs, one broken rib and a punctured lung? which is about the only thing that would have kept him out of this game! So much more damage than was out there. @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) October 3, 2021

Those injuries will prevent Gronkowski, who returned to finish last week’s game, from facing his former team Sunday night. He has been ruled out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ primetime matchup with the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Gronkowski, who won three Super Bowls in nine seasons with New England, has been one of quarterback Tom Brady’s top targets this season, catching 16 passes for 184 yards and four touchdowns in three games.