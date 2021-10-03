Tom Brady Celebrates Patriots Clash, Foxboro Return In Emotional Video

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady is ready for Sunday night.

Ahead of his first game against the New England Patriots and first at Gillette Stadium as an opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted a video on his social media accounts commemorating the occasion.

The video opens with clips from Brady’s six Super Bowl championships with the Patriots, set to Billy Bob Thornton’s “Being perfect” speech from “Friday Night Lights.”

After a fresh-faced, much younger Brady remarks, “God, there’s got to be more than this,” the video shifts to highlights from the QB’s first season in Tampa Bay — which produced his seventh Super Bowl title –before closing with Brady’s longtime walkout song, Jay-Z’s “Public Service Announcement.”

“Good to be back,” Brady’s caption read.

Kickoff for Sunday’s blockbuster matchup between the Patriots and Bucs is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.