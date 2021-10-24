Seven Thoughts On Mac Jones’ Performance In Patriots’ Rout Of Jets

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots didn’t just beat the New York Jets on Sunday to earn their first home victory of the 2021 season. They bludgeoned their longtime AFC East rivals.

The Patriots routed the Jets 54-13 at Gillette Stadium to improve to 3-4 on the season. The rebuilding Jets, who’d shown promise by upsetting the Tennessee Titans two weeks earlier, fell to 1-5.

It was the first win in Foxboro for Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who also went over 300 passing yards for the first time in his blossoming NFL career.

Here are seven thoughts on Jones’ performance:

— Now this is what the Patriots’ offense is supposed to look like.

New England used a combination of heavy formations, frequent misdirection and bruising ball-carrying to pummel the Jets defense throughout the first half.

Damien Harris racked up 60 rushing yards on five carries over the Patriots’ first two possessions (and finished with 106 and two touchdowns on 14 carries). Underperforming tight end Jonnu Smith was heavily involved early (five targets, two catches, 52 yards; one carry, 5 yards) before leaving with a shoulder injury in the second quarter. On 13 of their first 19 plays, the Patriots used either two tight ends, two backs or both, per NESN.com’s live tracking.