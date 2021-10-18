Cowboys Superfan Skip Bayless Loses Mind After Dallas Beats Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Skip Bayless was all over the map Sunday night.

The “Undisputed” co-host, and Cowboys superfan, took his followers on an emotional rollercoaster during Dallas’s eventual overtime victory over the New England Patriots.

At one point in the second half, Bayless, whose success rate on hot takes is infamously low, sent this tweet:

The Patriots have figured out Dak. He's second-guessing every throw. This game is over. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 17, 2021

Obviously, that didn’t age well.

Here are some of the ensuing tweets:

REMEMBER: DAK SCORED ON THAT SNEAK. THE COWBOYS SHOULD HAVE 7 MORE POINTS. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 17, 2021

I am a sweat-soaked wreck. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 17, 2021

Brown got away with quick grab of mask. Justice. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 17, 2021

Then, after Dak Prescott found CeeDee Lamb for the game-winning touchdown, Bayless went lost his marbles.

CEEDEE, BABEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 17, 2021

HOW BOUT THEM COWBOYS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 17, 2021

The Cowboys tried and tried and tried to lose that game, then they went and WON IT. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 17, 2021

That was the most draining Cowboy win I have ever watched … and I've been a fan since 1961. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 17, 2021

Finally, Bayless punctuated his evening with the kind of cringey post that only he could author.

Me, shellshocked and completely wiped out, a moment after Dak finally ended it by hitting CeeDee with the OT TD. Hazel, who calmly watched the entire thing with me, is trying to revive me. Heavenly madness. pic.twitter.com/tBZI6grXKH — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 18, 2021

Weird guy, that Skip Bayless. Weird guy.