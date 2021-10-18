Cowboys Superfan Skip Bayless Loses Mind After Dallas Beats Patriots

Simmer down, Skip

by

Skip Bayless was all over the map Sunday night.

The “Undisputed” co-host, and Cowboys superfan, took his followers on an emotional rollercoaster during Dallas’s eventual overtime victory over the New England Patriots.

At one point in the second half, Bayless, whose success rate on hot takes is infamously low, sent this tweet:

Obviously, that didn’t age well.

Here are some of the ensuing tweets:

Then, after Dak Prescott found CeeDee Lamb for the game-winning touchdown, Bayless went lost his marbles.

Finally, Bayless punctuated his evening with the kind of cringey post that only he could author.

Weird guy, that Skip Bayless. Weird guy.

