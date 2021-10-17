Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Heartbreaking Loss to Cowboys

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots suffered a crushing 35-29 overtime defeat to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday evening at Gillette Stadium.

New England held a three-point lead late in the fourth quarter, but a 49-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein in the final minute sent the game to overtime. The Patriots started overtime with the ball but eventually punted to the Cowboys, who later won the game on a 35-yard touchdown reception from CeeDee Lamb.

The Patriots dropped to 2-4 with the loss, while the Cowboys improved to 5-1 with the victory.

Each week, we’ll give you three studs and three duds for the Patriots, no matter how hard it might be to fill either category.

Here’s the Week 6 edition:

STUDS

Patriots running backs

They didn’t run wild or anything, but Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson both ran hard and well whenever they touched the ball. Most importantly, neither player put the ball on the ground. There were some issues with blitz pickups.

Harris finished with 101 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, while Stevenson added 23 yards and a score on five carries. The rookie also racked up 39 receiving yards.