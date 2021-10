NESN Logo Sign In

There was a huge welcome back moment for Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle, as he scored the team’s first goal during Wednesday night’s matchup against the Washington Capitals.

Not only did Coyle send the first puck of the game into the net, but he scored big on a personal level as Wednesday marked his first game since offseason knee surgery.

The goal — assisted by Craig Smith and Brad Marchand — gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead over the Capitals at 7:28 of the first period.