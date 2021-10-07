NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics have reloaded around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and now get to test some lineup possibilities in training camp and preseason games.

Last season it was hard to find any consistency in who played and when, with the team perpetually shorthanded thanks to injuries and COVID-19 protocols.

With new and old faces brought in to support their core, who all will take on new responsibility, Boston no longer needs to rely on an unexperienced young bench to step up.

In his first year as head coach, Ime Udoka knows they need to tighten the rotation.

“We have a great veteran group on the bench other than the starters, obviously, bringing Dennis and Josh and some of those guys along as well as the young guys,” Udoka said Wednesday after practice.

“We have a ton of quality players. It will play itself out to some extent in training camp and preseason, but we feel comfortable with 10 to 12 of our guys. It’s just a matter of, like I mentioned earlier, game by game scheme and coverage and who we’re guarding and who we’re playing.”

Monday in their first preseason game against the Orlando Magic, 13 players saw at least 10 minutes of play, with Juancho Hernangomez starting.