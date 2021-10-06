J.D. Martinez Injury: Update On Red Sox DH For ALDS Vs. Rays

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have some decisions to make.

The team was forced to leave J.D. Martinez off its active roster ahead of the American League Wild Card Game, but defeated the New York Yankees anyway to advance to the ALDS.

But with his ankle injury lingering, they might be forced to do the same thing in a best-of-five series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Alex Cora on Wednesday provided an update.

“He is doing okay,” Cora told reporters in his ALDS media availability. “He is moving around. We’ll see what he can do today. The goal is for him to do a few things today physically and, you know, we’ll make a decision obviously tomorrow morning.”

In the regular season finale against the Washington Nationals in a National League ballpark, the designated hitter was playing in the outfield Sunday and tripped over second base while trotting out to right.

That left him forced to cheer his team on from the dugout and serve as an assistant hitting coach of sorts.