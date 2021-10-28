Why Ex-Patriot Still Likes New England’s Chances Of Reaching Playoffs

NESN Logo Sign In

There are no two ways about it: The Patriots face an uphill battle in trying to reach the NFL playoffs.

But one player who’s made a Super Bowl run with New England isn’t ready to count out Bill Belichick’s bunch as a potential postseason team.

During an appearance on the “The Next Pats Podcast,” Danny Woodhead explained to host Phil Perry why he still has faith in the Patriots as we approach the halfway point of the 2021 season.

“New England’s almost two plays from being 4-2,” Woodhead said, as transcribed by NBC Sports Boston. “I wouldn’t be shocked if they win a bunch of games and maybe make the playoffs. I’m not saying they’re going to, but like, they’re good. They’re a good football team. They were one play away from beating the Dolphins, could’ve beat the Bucs. …

“If you can get to Thanksgiving at a respectable (record), that’s where you can make the playoffs. Bill (Belichick) knows that. He always preached it. It’s like, after Thanksgiving, that’s where we see the teams. If they can get close to .500, I think they have a good chance. And that’s the last team you want to play is New England.”

The Patriots still have a handful of tough matchups remaining on their regular-season schedule, including Sunday’s showdown with the Chargers in Los Angeles. The slate also features a pair of matchups with the division rival Buffalo Bills, who are the current favorites to win the AFC at DraftKings Sportsbook.

That said, Belichick-coached teams historically have played their best football in November and December. This week’s battle on the West Coast will serve as a good barometer to dictate whether that trend is bound to continue.