The NFL trade deadline is less than a week away. Could any New England Patriots players be on the block?

The Patriots have been known to trade players at the deadline in the past. In 2016, they stunned even their own locker room by shipping Jamie Collins to the Cleveland Browns. One year later, Bill Belichick begrudgingly dealt backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers. In 2019, it was Michael Bennett going to the Dallas Cowboys after it became clear he was a poor fit for New England’s defense.

This year’s trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 4, at 4 p.m. ET. Here are four potential Patriots trade candidates:

WR N’Keal Harry

Harry was the subject of frequent trade rumors during the lead-up to the 2021 NFL Draft. That speculation has resurfaced in recent weeks.

Despite his obvious physical gifts, Harry never has lived up to expectations as a 2019 first-rounder, averaging just 1.9 catches and 18.4 yards per game over his three-year career. Since returning from injured reserve in Week 4, he’s played 88 snaps over four games and caught three passes on five targets. He’s the clear No. 4 receiver behind Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne and trails tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith in the Patriots’ pass-catcher hierarchy, as well.

He’s still just 23, though, and could benefit from a change of scenery. Maybe some team sees the highlight-reel catch he made Sunday and opts to take a flier.

CB Joejuan Williams

It seems counterintuitive to trade a player away from arguably the Patriots’ thinnest position group, but Williams — another disappointing 2019 draftee — has languished near the bottom of the depth chart throughout his NFL career.