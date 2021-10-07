Will Isaiah Wynn, Mike Onwenu Play Sunday? Latest On Patriots Linemen

NESN Logo Sign In

We now have a better idea of whether Isaiah Wynn and Mike Onwenu could play Sunday for the Patriots, but mystery still surrounds both players.

Wynn and Ownenu landed on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday, putting their statuses for New England’s Week 5 matchup with the Houston Texans in doubt. Both missed Wednesday’s practice, as did guard Shaq Mason (abdomen injury) and tackle Trent Brown (calf injury).

Per the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, asymptomatic, fully vaccinated players can return from the list after producing two negative tests separated by 24 hours. Vaccinated players who are symptomatic are subject to the same protocol, but also must be symptom-free for 48 hours before returning. Unvaccinated players, meanwhile, must remain away from their team for 10 days if they test positive. Unvaccinated close contacts can return to the team after returning negative tests separated by 24 hours and are subject to regular testing thereafter.

During a WEEI appearance Thursday, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport revealed that one of Onwenu or Wynn tested positive for COVID-19, while the other was an unvaccinated close contact.

“Whichever player is vaccinated has a chance to play Sunday,” Rapoport said during a “Gresh & Keefe” interview, as transcribed by WEEI’s Ryan Hannable.

It’s unclear which of the two players is vaccinated.

Both Wynn and Onwenu have struggled this season, with the latter landing on the bench last Sunday after struggling against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.