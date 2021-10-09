NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox aren’t going down without a fight.

After they saw their 2-0 lead turn into a 5-2 deficit by the bottom of the first inning, Xander Bogaerts and Alex Verdugo got Boston right back into Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The duo launched a pair of back-to-back home runs off of two different pitchers to cut Tampa Bay’s advantage to 5-4 in the third inning.

Bogaerts’ homer — his fourth career in the postseason and his second of the week — came off of rookie starter Shane Baz. He took a 98.2 mph fastball on a full count 398 feet to left field.

Tampa Bay then turned to one-time Red Sox Collin McHugh, who gave Verdugo an 88.4 mph cutter in a 2-2 count. Verdugo launched his home run 377 feet to right field.

Back-to-back, and the Sox are right back in it. pic.twitter.com/vK0V5rtZ9O — MLB (@MLB) October 9, 2021

With a lot of baseball left to play, this third inning proved you can’t count the Red Sox out.