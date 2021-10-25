Zach Wilson Injury: Knee Details, Return Timeline For Jets Rookie QB

NESN Logo Sign In

Zach Wilson and the New York Jets can breathe a (relative) sigh of relief.

The rookie quarterback suffered a minor right PCL sprain during Sunday’s game in New England and will miss two-to-four weeks, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday morning. Wilson suffered the injury while being tackled by Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium.

The No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft walked to the locker room under his own power and later was ruled out for the rest of the game. The Jets went on to suffer a humiliating 54-13 defeat.

Wilson after the game said he did not feel Judon’s hit was dirty. Judon later tweeted a message for Wilson, saying he was “praying” for the young signal-caller.

Fourth-year quarterback Mike White replaced Wilson on Sunday and likely will be the starter until the rookie’s return. The 1-5 Jets will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The 3-4 Patriots will visit the Los Angeles Chargers for a mid-afternoon Week 8 showdown on the West Coast.