NESN Logo Sign In

Your ears didn’t deceive you. He actually did it.

Buried among his circuitous logic and references to lots of questionable sources, Aaron Rodgers on Friday really did invoke the name of Martin Luther King Jr. in an at-times unbelievable interview. It was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment in a conversation that had a lot going on.

Eyebrows everywhere raised so high, so quickly that they risked flying off people’s faces entirely when the Green Bay Packers quarterback referenced the civil rights leader while opening up about his non-vaccination from COVID-19 on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday.

“As an aside, the great MLK said, you have a moral obligation to object to unjust rules and rules that make no sense,” Rodgers told McAfee.

Depending on one’s point of view, either Rodgers hasn’t done much to help himself or has become a heroic freedom fighter since it was disclosed he’s not vaccinated against COVID-19, despite strongly implying previously that he was.

Rodgers affirmatively told reporters in August he was “immunized” setting off a game of semantics after this week’s report that he had contracted COVID-19. He and his defenders insist that word isn’t synonymous with “vaccinated” even though it totally is.